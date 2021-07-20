US Official to Visit Ukraine, Poland July 20-23 for Talks on Nord Stream 2 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) US diplomat Derek Chollet will travel to Ukraine and Poland from July 20 to 23 for talks on a range of issues including Nord Stream 2 and energy security, the State Department said on Monday.

"Counselor of the Department Derek Chollet will travel to Kyiv on July 20-21 and Warsaw on July 21-23 to reinforce the strategic value of the United States' relationships with Ukraine and Poland," the State Department said in a press release. "He will continue our diplomatic conversations with Ukraine and Poland on a range of issues, including our shared concerns about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and energy security more broadly, as well as ongoing reforms."