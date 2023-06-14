US OKs Some COVID-Related Transactions With Iran, Venezuela Until June 2024 - Treasury

The US Department of the Treasury issued licenses authorizing certain transactions and activities related to the prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of COVID-19 with the governments of Iran and Venezuela for one year, according to the licenses published on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The US Department of the Treasury issued licenses authorizing certain transactions and activities related to the prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of COVID-19 with the governments of Iran and Venezuela for one year, according to the licenses published on Wednesday.

The permitted transactions in the Treasury's general licenses N-2 for Iran and 39-B for Venezuela are exceptions to the sanctions regulations imposed by the United States against these countries over the past years.

The license N-2 also authorizes certain transactions involving the Central Bank of Iran or the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) as well as certain financial transactions related to the treatment of COVID-19.

More specifically, the license for Iran greenlights exportation and importation of COVID-19-related goods, technology, and services in connection with the prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of COVID-19 to Iran, or to persons in third countries purchasing specifically for resale to Iran.

The license for Venezuela allows all transactions and activities that involve Banco Central de Venezuela, Banco de Venezuela, S.A. Banco Universal, Banco Bicentenario del Pueblo, de la Clase Obrera, Mujer y Comunas, Banco Universal C.A., and affiliated entities.

At the same time, the license 39-B does not authorize any transactions or activities involving Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PdVSA), Banco de Desarrollo Economico y Social de Venezuela, or Banco Bandes Uruguay S.A., and affiliated entities.