UrduPoint.com

US Orders 12 More Cargo Missions To Space Station From Northrop Grumman, SpaceX - NASA

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 11:20 PM

US Orders 12 More Cargo Missions to Space Station From Northrop Grumman, SpaceX - NASA

The United States has ordered Northrop Grumman and SpaceX to fly an additional 12 cargo missions - six each - to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA announced in an official blog statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The United States has ordered Northrop Grumman and SpaceX to fly an additional 12 cargo missions - six each - to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA announced in an official blog statement on Friday.

"NASA has ordered 12 additional missions under its Commercial Resupply Services-2 (CRS-2) contracts to ensure continuous science and cargo delivery for the agency and its international partners to the ISS," the statement said. "(The) missions ordered - six each to Northrop Grumman and SpaceX - will provide resupply services to the station through 2026."

In 2016, NASA awarded three US companies with CRS-2 contracts to resupply the ISS so crew members can continue to conduct science research and technology development that benefits people on Earth and supports human missions to the Moon and Mars.

"With this action, a total of 32 missions have been ordered by the agency for cargo resupply missions under the CRS-2 contracts with 14 missions to Northrop Grumman, three missions to Sierra Nevada Corporation (now Sierra Space), and 15 missions to SpaceX," the statement said.

The maximum potential value of all contracts is $14 billion, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Technology United States SpaceX 2016 All Billion

Recent Stories

CDWP clears four projects for ECNEC worth Rs 352.9 ..

CDWP clears four projects for ECNEC worth Rs 352.9b

48 seconds ago
 Putin ups anti-West rhetoric, Nazi insults

Putin ups anti-West rhetoric, Nazi insults

49 seconds ago
 Poland, Slovenia, Czech Republic Propose Extreme A ..

Poland, Slovenia, Czech Republic Propose Extreme Anti-Russian Plan - Morawiecki

51 seconds ago
 Gilbert Houngbo to be first African to head UN lab ..

Gilbert Houngbo to be first African to head UN labour agency

53 seconds ago
 Another Flight With US $800Mln Security Aid for Uk ..

Another Flight With US $800Mln Security Aid for Ukraine Arrives in Europe - Pent ..

5 minutes ago
 Route plan issued to facilitate participants of PT ..

Route plan issued to facilitate participants of PTI's historic gathering in Isla ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>