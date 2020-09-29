UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Plan Seeks To Isolate Iran From Global Financial System - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 03:10 AM

US Plan Seeks to Isolate Iran From Global Financial System - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The US administration is considering sanctioning Iran's entire financial system to cut it off from the outside world, Bloomberg news agency reported.

The sanctions will specifically target around 14 Iranian banks that have so far escaped US restrictions, the report said on Monday, citing three people familiar with the matter. The initiative, if approved, will designate the financial sector, including money-changers and informal payment transfer processors, on par with mining, construction and other sanctioned industries, according to the report.

The move, which would effectively leave Iran isolated from the global financial system, has not yet been submitted to President Donald Trump as of yet, the report added.

Under the current administration, the United States has pursued a maximum pressure campaign against Iran by abandoning the nuclear deal and reinstating sanctions. Washington is now seeking to put in place international restrictions, despite other major powers' opposition.

Related Topics

World Iran Washington Nuclear Trump United States From Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Scouts Mission supports flood victims in S ..

59 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review regional ..

59 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia busts Iran-trained terror cell

1 hour ago

&#039;We believe in need for joint collaboration b ..

2 hours ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Should Be Settled on ..

3 hours ago

Shehbaz used spouse's bank account as Benami: Barr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.