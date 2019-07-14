UrduPoint.com
US Plans To Slap Sanctions On Turkey Over Acquisition Of S-400 Next Week - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 02:10 AM

US Plans to Slap Sanctions on Turkey Over Acquisition of S-400 Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) The United States may announce sanctions against Turkey over the shipment of Russian S-400 missile system at the end of next week, media reported, citing a source.

The team of US President Donald Trump has already decided on a package of sanctions against Turkey, a source told the Bloomberg news agency.

On Friday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said the first shipment of S-400 air defense missile system landed in Ankara.

