US Plans To Slap Sanctions On Turkey Over Acquisition Of S-400 Next Week - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 02:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) The United States may announce sanctions against Turkey over the shipment of Russian S-400 missile system at the end of next week, media reported, citing a source.
The team of US President Donald Trump has already decided on a package of sanctions against Turkey, a source told the Bloomberg news agency.
On Friday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said the first shipment of S-400 air defense missile system landed in Ankara.