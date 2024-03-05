Open Menu

US President's Annual Address An Exhausting 'Super Bowl,' Speechwriters Say

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 08:20 AM

US president's annual address an exhausting 'Super Bowl,' speechwriters say

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) When US President Joe Biden gives his State of the Union speech on Thursday, it will be the culmination of three months' intensive work for his speechwriters.

"The State of the Union is the speech that every speechwriter dreams of writing -- and then once they've done it, they never want to do it again," says Terry Szuplat, a former speechwriter for Barack Obama.

"It's arguably one of the highest profile speeches that a president gives all year. So it would seem to be a tremendous opportunity, and yet at the very same time, it rarely, if ever changes the fundamental dynamics of a presidency."

Biden will emerge this week after three days secluded at the Camp David presidential retreat in the hills of Maryland working on the final draft of the primetime televised speech.

This year could be his most important yet. Seeking reelection in November in a likely rematch against Donald Trump, he will seek to convince voters worried about his age and wars in Gaza and Ukraine, while touting his achievements on the economy.

The speechwriters' work likely began in October or November of 2023, when they started harvesting ideas from across government departments and holding budget meetings, says Sarada Peri, another former Obama writer.

A first draft normally emerges before Christmas "but then they would really start in earnest again once we came back from the holidays and it's incredibly stressful" she said.

The task, she added was to "try to weave them into some kind of narrative with an arc, some kind of story that will be compelling to the American people."

Related Topics

Barack Obama Ukraine Christmas Budget Holidays Gaza Trump David Same Turkish Lira October November All From Government

Recent Stories

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

9 hours ago
 PM directs for preparing action plan to revive eco ..

PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy

9 hours ago
 Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulat ..

Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election

9 hours ago
 US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado ..

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

9 hours ago
 HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

9 hours ago
 Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belo ..

Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..

9 hours ago
Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

9 hours ago
 Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Rus ..

Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia

9 hours ago
 DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman

DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman

9 hours ago
 DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief ..

DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief activities

9 hours ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores

Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores

9 hours ago
 PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Kha ..

PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Khawaja Asif

9 hours ago

More Stories From World