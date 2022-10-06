UrduPoint.com

US Pushing Countries At UN To Back Draft Resolution Condemning Russia Referendums - Source

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 01:05 AM

The United States and its western allies are trying to convince other countries to support a draft UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia for integrating four former Ukrainian regions, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday

"The United States and its partners are now actively trying to persuade as many countries as possible to support the draft resolution on referendums," a source in one of the national delegations said.

According to another source, Russia proposes holding a secret ballot on the Western draft resolution, which would reduce the number of countries voting in favor.

Albania and Ukraine have requested an UNGA Emergency Special Session in the wake of the accession referendums. The session will be held on Monday.

