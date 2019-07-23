UrduPoint.com
US Ready To Work With New Ukrainian Govt. Following Parliamentary Elections - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:59 PM

The United States is prepared to work with the new Ukrainian government following the recent parliamentary vote in the country, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The United States is prepared to work with the new Ukrainian government following the recent parliamentary vote in the country, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We congratulate the Ukrainian people on this weekend's peaceful and historic parliamentary elections, which delivered a clear result and underscored Ukrainians' commitment to democratic ideals," Ortagus said. "We will work with the new Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian people as they advance reforms critical to ensuring Ukraine's success."

