US Refusal To Provide Russia With Guarantees Will Hinder Arms Control Talks - Medvedev

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) If the United States does not provide Russia with strategic security guarantees, then the dialogue on the extension of such agreements, for example, on limiting strategic offensive arms, will be extremely difficult, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

The official noted that Russia has always had a negative attitude to withdrawing from various agreements, including arms control treaties.

"But, if such events take place, let us face it, this is a bad background for continuing negotiations on this topic, for extending any agreements.

And in this sense, it is impossible to exclude any development of events from the point of view of contract law ... The Americans have withdrawn from a large number of treaties lately. We noted this with regret, but what can we do? ... Naturally, under such conditions, the background for continuing negotiations, for example, on limiting strategic offensive arms, will be extremely difficult," Medvedev said.

