WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The United States regrets restrictions that prevented the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) from observing the Duma elections scheduled for September, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

Russia's Foreign Minister earlier in the day said it regrets the OSCE's decision earlier this week not to send observers to monitor parliamentary elections in September.

"The United States regrets that restrictions imposed by Russian authorities will prevent the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly from independently observing the Duma elections in September," Price said in the release on Thursday.