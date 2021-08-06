UrduPoint.com

US Regrets Restrictions Preventing OSCE From Observing Russia's Elections - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 04:30 AM

US Regrets Restrictions Preventing OSCE From Observing Russia's Elections - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The United States regrets restrictions that prevented the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) from observing the Duma elections scheduled for September, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

Russia's Foreign Minister earlier in the day said it regrets the OSCE's decision earlier this week not to send observers to monitor parliamentary elections in September.

"The United States regrets that restrictions imposed by Russian authorities will prevent the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly from independently observing the Duma elections in September," Price said in the release on Thursday.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Europe Price United States September From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in first meeting of International ..

UAE participates in first meeting of International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Coo ..

4 hours ago
 Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Governmen ..

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Government, Opposition - President

4 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covi ..

Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covid-19

4 hours ago
 People from different walks of life express solid ..

People from different walks of life express solidarity with the people of IIOJK ..

4 hours ago
 Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique' ..

Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique'

4 hours ago
 Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.