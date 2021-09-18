UrduPoint.com

US Regrets Russia's Decision To Block Extension Of Border Observer Mission - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) The United States regrets the Russian government's decision to block the extension of an Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Border Observer Mission in Russia and eastern Ukraine, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"The United States deeply regrets the decision by the Russian Federation to block consensus to extend the OSCE Border Observer Mission at the Russian Checkpoints Gukovo and Donetsk, which was announced by the OSCE Chair in Office, in Vienna yesterday," Price said in a statement on Friday.

The OSCE Border Observer Mission, which began operations in July 2014, plays a valuable role in providing transparency on the movements of people and goods between Russia and eastern Ukraine, Price also said.

The United States continues to call on Russia to allow the Border Observer Mission to be extended, cease any aggression toward Ukraine and peacefully resolve the conflict, Price added.

