US Report Claims 2019 Second Warmest Year On Record Due To Climate Change - NASA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:24 PM

US Report Claims 2019 Second Warmest Year on Record Due to Climate Change - NASA

Surface temperatures on Earth were the second warmest ever in 2019 due to the impact of climate change, according to a joint analysis by NASA and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Surface temperatures on Earth were the second warmest ever in 2019 due to the impact of climate change, according to a joint analysis by NASA and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released on Wednesday.

"Globally, 2019 temperatures were second only to those of 2016 and continued the planet's long-term warming trend: the past five years have been the warmest of the last 140 years," a press release summarizing the analysis said.

Both agencies reached their conclusions by using climate models and statistical analysis of global temperature data to conclude that recent temperature increases have mostly "been driven by increased emissions into the atmosphere of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases produced by human activities," the release said.

The Trump administration has claimed fears of dire consequences are exaggerated and has blamed climate change alarmists as being behind predictions that global warming threatens the survival of humanity.

