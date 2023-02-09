UrduPoint.com

US Reporter Arrested While Covering Press Conference For Being 'Too Loud'

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 02:30 PM

US Reporter Arrested While Covering Press Conference for Being 'Too Loud'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) US broadcaster NewsNation said its reporter Evan Lambert was arrested for being too loud while he was covering a press conference of the governor of Ohio.

NewsNation said that Lambert was giving a live report during a press conference given by Ohio governor Mike DeWine, who was speaking about a trail derailment that occurred in the state last week. Law enforcement officers told the reporter to leave the room for being too loud and then tried to forcibly remove him from the event.

Lambert was then arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, with the moment of his arrest caught on camera and shared in the media.

NewsNation provided live updates and footage of developments on social media.

"NewsNation reporter (Evan Lambert) was released from jail after being arrested while covering the Ohio governor's news conference Wednesday afternoon," the broadcaster said on Twitter on Thursday.

Mike Viqueria, NewsNation's Washington bureau chief, said that the arrest was a violation of the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

Related Topics

Governor Washington Jail Social Media Twitter Criminals Media Event From

Recent Stories

"Not responsible for election date," Punjab Govern ..

"Not responsible for election date," Punjab Governor tells LHC

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional de ..

Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional development through enhanced con ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karac ..

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karachi tomorrow

3 hours ago
 UAE supports second phase of water supply projects ..

UAE supports second phase of water supply projects in Sinjar, Iraq

3 hours ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 15,000

3 hours ago
 RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-t ..

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-themed local and international ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.