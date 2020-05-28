(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Washington's decision to revoke Hong Kong's special status over fears freedoms were slipping was "most barbaric", China's foreign ministry office in the financial hub said Thursday.

"This is the most barbaric, the most unreasonable and the most shameless," the Commissioner's Office said in the first reaction from a Chinese government ministry.

