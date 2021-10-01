UrduPoint.com

US, Russian Strategic Talks In Geneva 'Intensive And Substantive' - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:21 AM

US, Russian Strategic Talks in Geneva 'Intensive and Substantive' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The talks between the Russian and the US delegations held in Geneva on Thursday were intensive and substantive, a joint statement released by the State Department following the US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue.

"The discussion was intensive and substantive.

The two delegations agreed to form two interagency expert working groups - the Working Group on Principles and Objectives for Future Arms Control, and the Working Group on Capabilities and Actions with Strategic Effects," the statement said.

The delegations also agreed that the two working groups would continue to hold meetings, which would be followed by a third plenary meeting.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov headed the Russian delegation, while the US delegation was headed by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

