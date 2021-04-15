- Home
- US Says Sanctions On Russia 'Resolute But Proportionate', Some Actions to Remain 'Unseen'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:13 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The US response to Russia's alleged malicious activities is "resolute but proportionate" while some elements of the response will remain "unseen," a senior US administration official said in a briefing on Thursday.
"We are taking additional actions to respond to what the Russian government and its intelligence services have done to directly target American sovereignty. There will be elements of our responses to these actions that will remain unseen. Our actions announced today constitute a public response which we intend to be understood as resolute but proportionate," the official said.