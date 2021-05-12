UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Security Adviser Condemns Hamas Rocket Attacks In Call With Israel Official - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 03:50 AM

US Security Adviser Condemns Hamas Rocket Attacks in Call With Israel Official - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in a call with his Israeli counterpart Ben Shabbat condemned the recent rocket attacks on Jerusalem and Tel Aviv by Hamas and conveyed President Joe Biden's support for its right for self-defense, the White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a release.

"National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke today with Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat. He condemned the ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups, including against Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. He conveyed the President's unwavering support for Israel's security and for its legitimate right to defend itself and its people, while protecting civilians," the release said on Tuesday.

Sullivan also spoke to Egypt about the crisis, the release said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Israel Egypt White House Jerusalem

Recent Stories

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

3 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

3 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

4 hours ago

93,359 people vaccinated against corona in Faisala ..

2 hours ago

All out efforts being made to reduce crime in capi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.