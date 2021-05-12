US Security Adviser Condemns Hamas Rocket Attacks in Call With Israel Official - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in a call with his Israeli counterpart Ben Shabbat condemned the recent rocket attacks on Jerusalem and Tel Aviv by Hamas and conveyed President Joe Biden's support for its right for self-defense, the White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a release.

"National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke today with Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat. He condemned the ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups, including against Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. He conveyed the President's unwavering support for Israel's security and for its legitimate right to defend itself and its people, while protecting civilians," the release said on Tuesday.

Sullivan also spoke to Egypt about the crisis, the release said.