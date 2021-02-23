US Senate Advances Nomination of Thomas-Greenfield for UN Ambassador, Will Vote on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The US Senate voted to advance the nomination of President Joe Biden's UN Ambassador pick Linda Thomas-Greenfield to the final vote scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

"The Senate invoked cloture on the nomination of Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be Ambassador to the United Nations, 75-20," the Senate's press gallery said after the vote on Monday.

The Senate voted to end debate and therefore paved the way for a vote on Thomas-Greenfield's confirmation.