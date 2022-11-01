US Senate Candidate Vows to Do Utmost to Repair Inter-Parliamentary Ties With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) LaRouche independent candidate for US Senate Diane Sare told Sputnik that she is determined to do her best to revive inter-parliamntary relations with Russia.

Sare is competing for the New York seat currently occupied by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in the November 8 midterm elections.

"I would absolutely do it," Sare said when asked about reviving the process. "I would do whatever I could do to repair this (US-Russian) relationship."

Regarding her possible travel to Russia in the capacity of a lawmaker, Sare said, "You know, I would have to convince people at the State Department, I suppose."

"I don't know what the restrictions are on that right now," she said. "I think we have an enormous amount of work to do here... You know, I say everything, somewhat hypothetically, because I don't know what the conditions will be.

I don't know what conditions this regime will place on US senators."

US voters go to the polls on November 8 to cast ballots in the midterm elections, with the Democratic Party's narrow control of Congress hanging in the balance. 35 of the 100 seats in the US Senate - and all 435 House seats - are up for election this year, in addition to statewide and local positions.

Sare was the founder and co-director of the Schiller Institute New York City Chorus and worked as an organizer for Lyndon LaRouche, a political figure who ran as a third party candidate in several presidential elections. In 2012 and 2014, Sare ran for the House seat in New Jersey's 5th congressional district.

Sare, according to her campaign site, is running against the interests of Wall Street and in support of a new world economic order.