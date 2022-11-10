UrduPoint.com

US Senate Democrats Announce $7M To Fund Field Organizing For Georgia Senate Runoff

November 10, 2022

US Senate Democrats Announce $7M to Fund Field Organizing for Georgia Senate Runoff

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) announced on Thursday $7 million to fund field organizing for the Georgia Senate runoff election in December, according to a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) announced on Thursday $7 million to fund field organizing for the Georgia Senate runoff election in December, according to a release.

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker are set to head to a run-off election on December 6 after neither candidate garnered more than 50% of the vote in Georgia's US Senate race.

"We know talking directly to voters through a strong, well-funded ground-game is critical to winning in Georgia, and we're wasting no time in kick-starting these programs in the runoff," said Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Sen.

Gary Peters said in the release.

The investment will fund direct voter contact programs to reach Georgians across the state, building and expanding on the field organizing efforts by Warnock's campaign that helped the pastor earn over 35,000 more votes than Walker on Tuesday.

The DSCC said it has made investments in field organizing programs a top priority, spending more on direct voter contact programs this cycle than in the independent expenditure for the first time in recent history.

