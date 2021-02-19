US Senate Intelligence Committee to Hold Hearing on SolarWinds Hack February 23 - Notice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The US Senate Intelligence Committee will hold a hearing concerning the massive cyberattack against network monitoring company SolarWinds on February 23, the panel said in an advisory on Thursday.

"Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mark R. Warner (D-Va) and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio will hold an open hearing examining the SolarWinds hack on Tuesday, February 23, 2021," the notice said.

SolarWinds President and CEO, Sudhakar Ramakrishna as well as the top executives from other affected companies - FireEye, microsoft and CrowdStrike - will testify at the Senate committee, the notice said.

On Wednesday, a White House cybersecurity official said the US government considers a Russian actor to be responsible for the hack.

Moscow denies the charges and Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik last month that the United States is using the media to spread different versions of what caused the SolarWinds cyberattack, but it never showed any proof that Russia was complicit in it.