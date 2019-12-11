US Senate Panel Advances Bill To Consider Russia As 'Sponsor Of Terrorism' - Spokesperson
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:30 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has advanced a bill to consider designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, a committee spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Everything was passed with the exception for S. 482 [Defending American Security from Kremlin Aggression Act of 2019]," the spokesperson said.