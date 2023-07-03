US Sends Diplomat to Ireland to Boost Atlantic Ocean Research - State Dept.

The US government is sending a senior diplomat on a mission to Ireland to advance cooperative scientific research about the Atlantic Ocean, the State Department announced in a press release on Monday

"Ambassador Jessye Lapenn, Senior Coordinator for Atlantic Cooperation, will travel to Dublin, Ireland on July 4, 2023," the release said.

Lapenn will lead the US delegation attending the celebration of the tenth anniversary of the Galway Statement on Atlantic Ocean Cooperation, hosted by Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs, the European Commission and Ireland's Marine Institute, the release said.

"The statement launched a decade of marine research cooperation along and across the Atlantic Ocean that continues under the auspices of the All-Atlantic Ocean Research and Innovation Alliance (AAORIA) and now includes the European Union, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Cabo Verde, Morocco, South Africa and the United States," the release added.

Cooperation on the project is continuing, according to the release.