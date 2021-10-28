UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Aware Of Iran Readiness To Resume JCPOA Talks, Says Possible To Reach Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

US State Dept. Aware of Iran Readiness to Resume JCPOA Talks, Says Possible to Reach Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The United States is aware of reports that Iran is ready to resume nuclear talks in Vienna and believes it is possible to quickly reach a deal to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We have seen the reports but do not have any further details about a possible return to Vienna talks in November.

We refer you to the European External Action Service as coordinator of the JCPOA," the spokesperson said. "We are prepared to return to Vienna, and we believe that it remains possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on return to mutual full compliance with the JCPOA by closing the small number of issues that remained outstanding at the end of the sixth round of talks in June."

Earlier in the day, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said that the Vienna talks will resume by the end of November.

