US State Secretary to Meet with UN Secretary-General on August 20

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on August 20 and take part in the UN Security Council meeting on the middle East.

"I look forward to visiting New York for the @UN Security Council debate on peace and security in the Middle East. I will be discussing ways the U.S.

and UN can work together to forge solutions and combat global challenges with Secretary-General @antonioguterres," Pompeo tweeted.

Morgan Ortagus, the US State Department's spokeswoman, later in the day, also released a statement on Pompeo's visit, saying that he will also meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday.

The UNSC meeting on Tuesday will take place at 3:00 p.m. EST (7:00 p.m. GMT).