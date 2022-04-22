US Statements About Ukrainian Nazis Retaining Control of Mariupol Fake - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The strained attempts of the US State Department's spokesperson to lie about the Ukrainian Nazis allegedly maintaining control over Mariupol is a fake and direct complicity with terrorists at a high state level, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

"The situation in Mariupol has returned to normal. Residents of the city have been able to move freely along the streets without hiding from the shelling of the Ukrainian Nazis. Humanitarian aid is being delivered: food, water and basic necessities. The authorities of the Donetsk People's Republic are organizing the clearing of the streets from rubble and the removal of the affected Ukrainian military equipment," Konashenkov said.

All the remnants of the Ukrainian Nazis from the Azov regiment (a criminal case has been opened in Russia against its fighters), together with foreign mercenaries from the United States and European countries, are securely blocked on the territory of the Azovstal plant, Konashenkov added.

"The Nazis ignore our demands to release the women and children allegedly with them for free travel in any direction," the general said.

"The procedure for the exit of civilians, if there are any, from the territory of Azovstal for subsequent evacuation is communicated to the Nazis hourly. This information is also communicated to representatives of the Kiev regime through Deputy Prime Minister Vereshchuk," Konashenkov added.