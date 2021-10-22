UrduPoint.com

US States Seek Accelerated Removal Of Toxic Metals In Baby Food - Attorney General

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:40 AM

US States Seek Accelerated Removal of Toxic Metals in Baby Food - Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Attorneys General of 23 US states petitioned the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to speed up efforts to remove heavy metals from infant and toddler food, New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Thursday.

"The petition responds to rising alarm about the health hazards posed by dangerous heavy metals in these foods, and the failure of baby food brands and their suppliers to aggressively reduce these hazards," James said in a press release.

In February, the US House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy published a report that determined that there are high levels of toxic heavy metals ” including arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury ” in baby foods being sold by at least four of the nation's seven largest manufacturers.

"There are common-sense, science-based actions that can drive down the levels of heavy metals in baby foods, which is why we are calling on the FDA to take these actions as soon as possible," James said. "No parent should have to worry about the safety of their children's food."

The petition urges the FDA to issue interim action levels for limiting heavy metal contamination in baby food more swiftly than the timelines announced by the agency in April, according to the release.

The timeline calls for the FDA to propose guidance on limiting lead in baby food by the middle of 2022, guidance for limiting inorganic arsenic by April 2024, and guidance for limiting cadmium and mercury sometime after April 2024, the release said.

Related Topics

Lead New York February April From

Recent Stories

Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - ..

Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - Putin

1 minute ago
 Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Wit ..

Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya - Le Drian

1 minute ago
 Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

1 minute ago
 Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAEâ€™s leadership: Hamdan b ..

2 hours ago
 Turkey placed under money laundering watch

Turkey placed under money laundering watch

1 minute ago
 Pakistan coaches Taliban on winning international ..

Pakistan coaches Taliban on winning international recognition

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.