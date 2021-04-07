UrduPoint.com
US Tells Allies Rejoining Open Skies Treaty Would Send 'Wrong Message' To Russia - Memo

Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:44 PM

The United States has informed its allies that the Biden administration believes any move to rejoin the Open Skies Treaty (OST) would send a wrong signal to Russia, a diplomatic memo published by Defense News said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The United States has informed its allies that the Biden administration believes any move to rejoin the Open Skies Treaty (OST) would send a wrong signal to Russia, a diplomatic memo published by Defense news said on Wednesday.

The US is "frankly concerned that agreeing to rejoin a treaty that Russia continues to violate would send the wrong message to Russia and undermine our position on the broader arms control agenda," the Biden administration said in the March 31 demarche to multiple allies. "We believe, however, that there are circumstances in which we return to OST or include some of OST's confidence-building measures under other cooperative security efforts."

