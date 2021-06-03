US to Announce as Early as Thursday Plan to Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine Globally - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) US President Joe Biden will roll out as early as Thursday his administration's plan to distribute 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during remarks at the American Embassy in San Jose, Costa Rica.

"I want you to know as well that in a few short days - in fact, possibly as early as tomorrow - the President is going to announce in more detail the plan that he's put together to push out 80 million vaccines around the world that we have at our disposal or soon will have at our disposal," Blinken said on Wednesday.

Blinken said the Biden administration would distribute vaccines around the world where they are needed most, without any political obligations attached.

The international community is on pace to have at least 70 percent of people vaccinated around the world by 2024, however, if manufacturing of vaccines is sped up, that goal can be accomplished by the end of 2022, Blinken added.