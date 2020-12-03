UrduPoint.com
US To Announce New China Charges In Next 6-8 Weeks - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The United States is going to continue charging China for malign activities in the coming weeks, US Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said.

"There are cases that will come to a charging state actually over the course of the next six to eight weeks," Demers said during the virtual session of Aspen Cyber Summit on Wednesday.

Demers promised to help what is expected to be the upcoming Biden administration in solving these issues, while accusing China of malign behavior.

"We will march forward as malign activity marches forward," Demers said. "We are not going to pause for a few months."

