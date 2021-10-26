UrduPoint.com

US To Weigh All Appropriate Measures To React To 'Affront' To Rights In Sudan -State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The US State Department may consider all appropriate measures to react to the military affront to rights and aspirations of Sudanese people, spokesperson Ned price said on Monday when asked whether sanctions against the African nation were on the table.

"All measures to hold accountable if appropriate those responsible for what we've seen and for anything that we may see that is an affront to the rights, to the aspirations of the Sudanese people, we will consider all appropriate measures to respond to that," Price said.

