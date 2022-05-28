UrduPoint.com

US Trying To Save Some Trump-Era Sanctions Against Iran - Russian Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2022 | 12:30 AM

US Trying to Save Some Trump-Era Sanctions Against Iran - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) The United States is likely trying to save some of the sanctions imposed on Iran by the Trump administration since the talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) have been paused for over two months, a senior Russian diplomat said on Friday.

"Looks like the US tries to preserve some sanctions imposed by Donald Trump in Iran. Washington needs to demonstrate a more constructive and businesslike approach if (it) is really committed to nuclear nonproliferation," Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian envoy to international organizations in Vienna, said on Telegram.

In 2015, the P5+1, Iran and the European Union signed the multiparty nuclear agreement, formally known as the JCPOA, to provide sanctions relief to Iran in exchange for scaling back its nuclear activities.

In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

In April 2021, the parties to the agreement, together with the United States, began negotiations to restore the nuclear deal, working in Vienna.

However, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced in March a pause in the Vienna talks "due to external factors."

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on Wednesday that nuclear aspects of the deal with Iran on its atomic research have been "pretty much finalized" but the talks have stumbled on non-nuclear issues.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia Washington Nuclear European Union Trump Vienna United States March April 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved ..

Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved Before Madrid Summit - Foreig ..

3 minutes ago
 Talks Between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO Memb ..

Talks Between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO Membership Were 'Good' - Haavisto

3 minutes ago
 US to Maintain Robust Exercise Activity, Presence ..

US to Maintain Robust Exercise Activity, Presence in Baltic Sea Region - Blinken

3 minutes ago
 Composite efforts necessary for success of arbitra ..

Composite efforts necessary for success of arbitration system: CJP

3 minutes ago
 Finland Ready to Move Forward With New Sanctions o ..

Finland Ready to Move Forward With New Sanctions on Russia - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 Biden Says North Korea Joined US Sanctions Against ..

Biden Says North Korea Joined US Sanctions Against Russia

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.