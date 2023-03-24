US Used at Least 300 Tons of Depleted Uranium in Iraq - Russian Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The United States used at least 300 tons of depleted uranium during the invasion of Iraq in 2003-2004, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"In 2003-2004, the United States widely used such ammunition in attacks on the targets of Iraqi cities: Amarah, Baghdad, Basra, Karbala, Fallujah. In total, according to the United Nations, the United States used at least 300 tons of depleted uranium in Iraq," Kirillov told a briefing.