US Used At Least 300 Tons Of Depleted Uranium In Iraq - Russian Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

US Used at Least 300 Tons of Depleted Uranium in Iraq - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The United States used at least 300 tons of depleted uranium during the invasion of Iraq in 2003-2004, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"In 2003-2004, the United States widely used such ammunition in attacks on the targets of Iraqi cities: Amarah, Baghdad, Basra, Karbala, Fallujah. In total, according to the United Nations, the United States used at least 300 tons of depleted uranium in Iraq," Kirillov told a briefing.

