US wants to 'avoid a militarisation' of the Arctic: Blinken

Reykjavik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that Washington wanted to avoid a military build-up in the Arctic, as global interest in the region and its strategic position grows.

"We have concerns about some of the increased military activities in the Arctic that increase the... prospects of accidents ... and undermines the shared goal of a peaceful and sustainable future for the region," Blinken told a press conference in Reykjavik ahead of an Arctic Council ministerial meeting on Wednesday and Thursday. "What we need to avoid is a militarisation of the region," he added.