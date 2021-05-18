UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Wants To 'avoid A Militarisation' Of The Arctic: Blinken

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:21 PM

US wants to 'avoid a militarisation' of the Arctic: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that Washington wanted to avoid a military build-up in the Arctic, as global interest in the region and its strategic position grows

Reykjavik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that Washington wanted to avoid a military build-up in the Arctic, as global interest in the region and its strategic position grows.

"We have concerns about some of the increased military activities in the Arctic that increase the... prospects of accidents ... and undermines the shared goal of a peaceful and sustainable future for the region," Blinken told a press conference in Reykjavik ahead of an Arctic Council ministerial meeting on Wednesday and Thursday. "What we need to avoid is a militarisation of the region," he added.

Related Topics

Washington

Recent Stories

Dubai Tourism champions arts, culture &amp; herita ..

24 minutes ago

Governor directs orientation of farmers regarding ..

3 minutes ago

Five Dead as Syrian Democratic Forces Open Fire on ..

3 minutes ago

Two dies in COVID-19 in Sukkur

3 minutes ago

10 COVID-19 patients die at ATH during 48 hours: S ..

7 minutes ago

SU management announces new timings for teaching d ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.