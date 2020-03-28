UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Wants To Send Cargo To Militants In Syria Under Guise Of Aid For Rukban Camp - Military

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:42 PM

US Wants to Send Cargo to Militants in Syria Under Guise of Aid for Rukban Camp - Military

The United States intends to transfer cargo for militants in Syria under the guise of humanitarian aid to refugees in Rukban camp amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the interagency coordinating headquarters of Russia and Syria said in a joint statement on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The United States intends to transfer cargo for militants in Syria under the guise of humanitarian aid to refugees in Rukban camp amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the interagency coordinating headquarters of Russia and Syria said in a joint statement on Saturday.

"The American side is cynically seeking to take advantage of the situation with the spread of coronavirus and puts pressure on the UN leadership to bring 'humanitarian' cargo to the Rukban refugee camp to supply controlled militants under the guise of delivering there infection diagnostic tools," the statement read.

Related Topics

Militants United Nations Syria Russia United States Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two POs among three arrested, narcotics seized in ..

3 minutes ago

OCHA Urges for Immediate Release of Arbitrarily De ..

3 minutes ago

Implementation on SOPs must for meeting challenge ..

3 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission (HEC) broadcasts PERN' ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus tally reaches to 1378 in Pakistan

44 minutes ago

Virus Canadian military's 'primary concern': state ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.