US Wants to Send Cargo to Militants in Syria Under Guise of Aid for Rukban Camp - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The United States intends to transfer cargo for militants in Syria under the guise of humanitarian aid to refugees in Rukban camp amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the interagency coordinating headquarters of Russia and Syria said in a joint statement on Saturday.

"The American side is cynically seeking to take advantage of the situation with the spread of coronavirus and puts pressure on the UN leadership to bring 'humanitarian' cargo to the Rukban refugee camp to supply controlled militants under the guise of delivering there infection diagnostic tools," the statement read.