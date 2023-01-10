(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The US government wants to work with Turkey to address security concerns posed to Ankara by its Kurdish partners in Syria while keeping in sight the challenge posed by the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Turkey has endured more terrorist attacks than any other NATO ally. We want to work with Turkey to address its security concerns. We believe that we can work with Turkey to address those concerns while still prosecuting the shared challenge that we have in Syria, and that is to see to it that ISIS (Islamic State) is not in a position to reconstitute," Price said during a press briefing on Monday.

Price also said that significant progress has been made by the US-lead coalition against the Islamic State and those gains cannot be put at risk.

The United Sates recognizes Turkey's position and intends to maintain close consultations with Ankara with respect to its security concerns, Price said.

"Turkey is an ally. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Turkey on shared objectives," Price added.