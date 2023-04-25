UrduPoint.com

US Warns Kazakhstan Of Possible Secondary Sanctions For Helping Russia - Finance Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2023 | 05:30 PM

US Warns Kazakhstan of Possible Secondary Sanctions for Helping Russia - Finance Ministry

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The United States has warned Kazakhstan of the growing risks of imposing secondary sanctions against the country's companies and banks for helping Russia evade Western trade and financial sanctions, US Treasury's Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg said Tuesday.

"The additional trade (between Kazakhstan and Russia) that we see ... elevates the risk in Kazakhstan to Kazakh companies and to Kazakh banks ... We offer our partnership to counterparts in Kazakhstan, the government and the private sector to clarify the risks here and the consequences of participating in evasion of our measures," Rosenberg told reporters in Astana.

The West suspects Kazakh companies of re-exporting to Russia certain goods that can be used for military purposes, such as semiconductors and microchips.

After the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the West, including the EU and the US, rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow. To date, the bloc has already adopted 10 sanctions packages. The latest package was introduced on February 25 and expanded export, import, and personal restrictions, among others.

Related Topics

Terrorist Import Ukraine Moscow Russia Astana United States Kazakhstan February Government

Recent Stories

200+ Chinese business leaders attend DMCC&#039;s C ..

200+ Chinese business leaders attend DMCC&#039;s China Business Day

2 minutes ago
 Industry Development Council meets to discuss enab ..

Industry Development Council meets to discuss enablers, incentives, technology t ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference kicks off on 3rd May

Sharjah Animation Conference kicks off on 3rd May

17 minutes ago
 SC, ECP apprised about army’s deployment for ele ..

SC, ECP apprised about army’s deployment for election: DG ISPR

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches new pod ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches new podcast to empower changemakers

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah allocates AED100 million to reduce fire ri ..

Sharjah allocates AED100 million to reduce fire risks in buildings

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.