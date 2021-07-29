US Weather Service Lifts Tsunami Warning After Alaska Earthquake For Several Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 01:13 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The US National Weather Service lifted on Thursday the tsunami warning issued for several regions following the magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's coast.
The warning for Guam, Hawaii and the Northern Mariana Islands is no longer effective.