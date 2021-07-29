UrduPoint.com
US Weather Service Lifts Tsunami Warning After Alaska Earthquake For Several Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 01:13 PM

US Weather Service Lifts Tsunami Warning After Alaska Earthquake for Several Areas

The US National Weather Service lifted on Thursday the tsunami warning issued for several regions following the magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's coast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The US National Weather Service lifted on Thursday the tsunami warning issued for several regions following the magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's coast.

The warning for Guam, Hawaii and the Northern Mariana Islands is no longer effective.

More Stories From World

