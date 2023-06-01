UrduPoint.com

US Will Not Change Its Policy About Enabling Strikes Inside Russia - White House

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The Biden administration is not going to change its current policy to not enable or encourage Ukrainian strikes inside the Russian territory, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We don't want to see US-supplied equipment used to strike inside Russia, we don't support attacks inside Russia, and we are not going to change our policy about not enabling or encouraging those attacks," Kirby said during a press briefing.

