USS Porter Destroyer Begins Transition From Black Sea To Mediterranean Sea - US Navy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Guided-missile destroyer USS Porter began its transition from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday, the sixth fleet of the US navy said.

"Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) began its scheduled southbound transit from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea after conducting maritime operations and exercises alongside @NATO allies and partners, Nov. 16, 2021," the fleet tweeted.

