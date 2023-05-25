MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will join the meeting of the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) via video conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Thursday, together with other leaders of the EEU member states who have arrived in Moscow, he will review the implementation of the priorities of the Russian presidency in the association in 2023.

"Eurasian Economic Cooperation Day... It is important that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will take part in the meeting for the first time today as a guest. And, in addition, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will join via video conference," Peskov told a briefing.