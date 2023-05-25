UrduPoint.com

Uzbek, Tajik Presidents To Join EEU Leader's Meeting Via Video Conference - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Uzbek, Tajik Presidents to Join EEU Leader's Meeting Via Video Conference - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will join the meeting of the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) via video conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Thursday, together with other leaders of the EEU member states who have arrived in Moscow, he will review the implementation of the priorities of the Russian presidency in the association in 2023.

"Eurasian Economic Cooperation Day... It is important that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will take part in the meeting for the first time today as a guest. And, in addition, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will join via video conference," Peskov told a briefing.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

46 minutes ago
 DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Busin ..

DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Business Council

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.