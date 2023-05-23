Van Crashes Into Security Barriers Near White House, Nobody Injured - US Secret Service

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) A van has crashed into security barriers near the White House in Washington causing no injuries, US Secret Service Communications Chief Anthony Guglielmi said on Tuesday, adding that the cause of the crash is under investigation.

"Shortly before 10:00 p.m. Monday, Secret Service Uniformed Division officers detained the driver of a box truck after the vehicle collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street. There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation," Guglielmi tweeted.

The communications chief also said that several streets and pedestrian walkways have been closed as part of the investigation, adding that the driver of the van may have intentionally caused the road accident.

"The truck has been deemed safe by @DCPoliceDept & preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers at Lafayette Square," Guglielmi said.

He added that charges would be filed by the US Park Police with investigative assistance from the Secret Service.

The Washington Post reported, citing emergency services, that a suspicious package was found a block away from the White House after the incident. People were evacuated from a nearby hotel.