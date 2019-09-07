Vans Likely Transporting Ukrainian Servicemen Leave Lefortovo Detention Facility

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Several prisoner transport vehicles, highly likely transporting Ukrainian servicemen that illegally crossed into Russia, whose release has been negotiated by Moscow and Kiev, left the Lefortovo detention facility, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

During the Eastern Economic Forum earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the upcoming release of detainees and convicted persons by Moscow and Kiev. Putin has said the operation would be large-scale.