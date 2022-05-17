Venezuela Opposition, Maduro Government to Announce Resumption of Talks Soon - US Official

The United States is conducting measures in support of Venezuela's opposition to return to the negotiations with the government of President Nicolas Maduro soon, a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Tuesday

"The United States is undertaking a number measures at the request of the Venezuelan interim government and the unity platform of opposition parties negotiating with the Venezuelan regime to support their decision to return to the negotiating table in Mexico City," the official said. "All of this follows the request of the interim government and it is a function of an agreement of both sides to return to talks that they should be announcing very shortly."