Venezuelan President Maduro Pleased After Meeting Turkish Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 01:30 PM

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro voiced pleasure Friday after a meeting with the Turkish foreign minister.

"Excellent meeting with the Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan.

With the sister nation of Türkiye, we are consolidating a strong friendship with a busy work agenda, concrete agreements, and tangible achievements that in action and practice are for the shared well-being of our peoples,” Maduro wrote on X. "We continue together on this path.”

The meeting at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas was attended by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil and Ankara’s Ambassador to Caracas, Aydan Karamanoglu.

The presidential press office said separately that the longstanding good relations between the two countries were highlighted, affirming the friendship between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Maduro and between Caracas and Ankara.

