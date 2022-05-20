Venezuelan President Says Got Vaccinated With Sputnik Light as Booster Dose

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that he had been vaccinated with Sputnik Light as a booster dose.

"I have received a Sputnik Light booster dose," Maduro said on late Thursday.

Maduro said that his wife had also been re-vaccinated.

The Venezuelan president also called on all citizens to get booster doses of vaccines against the coronavirus.