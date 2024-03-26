Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 09:48 PM

Venezuela's Maduro has 'chosen' poll rivals: banned contender

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Venezuela's main opposition leader said Tuesday that President Nicolas Maduro had "chosen" his poll rivals after key contenders were blocked from running in the July presidential election.

"What we warned about for many months ended up happening: the regime chose its candidates," said Maria Corina Machado, who was banned from holding public office and whose proxy candidate was unable to register by the deadline at midnight on Monday.

She avoided endorsing opposition figure Manuel Rosales, who did manage to file his candidacy and is seen as a more palatable figure for Maduro's socialist government.

Machado insisted that her chosen candidate was the 80-year-old university professor Corina Yoris, who was put forward as her stand-in.

While Machado overwhelming won an opposition Primary last year, courts loyal to Maduro banned her from holding public office for 15 years.

