UrduPoint.com

Vessel Of Italy's Coast Guard To Deliver Bodies Of 8 Migrants To Lampedusa - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 05:40 AM

Vessel of Italy's Coast Guard to Deliver Bodies of 8 Migrants to Lampedusa - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Bodies of eight migrants, recovered by a vessel of the Italian Coast Guard during a rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, will be delivered to Italy's Lampedusa island, local media reported.

According to the RaiNews24 broadcaster, the coast guard spotted a boat in distress near Malta, which was carrying more than 40 illegal migrants from North African countries.

According to Sicilian news portal Agrigento Notizie, the bodies of eight migrants, including three women, one of them pregnant, were brought aboard the Italian ship.

A few hours before the operation, vessels of the Guardia di Finanza, Italy's enforcement agency under the authority of the Finance Ministry, and coast guard rescued another 75 Africans, including 14 women, who were trying to make it to the Italian coast in two boats.

According to the latest data from Italy's Interior Ministry, 4,953 illegal migrants arrived in the country by sea from January 1 to February 2, a five-fold increase in arrivals compared to the same period in 2021 and almost twice as high compared to January 2022. A total of over 105.000 migrants arrived in Italy by the sea in 2022.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Same Italy Malta January February Women Media From

Recent Stories

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launc ..

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launch initiative to mobilise youth ..

5 hours ago
 McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

6 hours ago
 Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions - ..

Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions -White House After Biden,McCart ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH to hold patient-audit

6 hours ago
 Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Cl ..

Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Closures - Source

6 hours ago
 Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.