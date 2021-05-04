UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Sees 17.5 Pct More New Enterprises In First 4 Months

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:05 PM

Nearly 44,200 enterprises were established in Vietnam in the first four months of this year, posting a rise of 17.5 percent year on year, the highest growth rate for the period since 2017, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Tuesday

HANOI, May 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :-- Nearly 44,200 enterprises were established in Vietnam in the first four months of this year, posting a rise of 17.5 percent year on year, the highest growth rate for the period since 2017, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Tuesday.

The registered capital of the new enterprises totaled 627.7 trillion Vietnamese dong (27.3 billion U.S. Dollars), up 41 percent year on year, said the office.

Business registration in the first four months of 2021 increased in both quantity and registered capital, and in almost all areas of operation compared to the same period last year. The growth reflected the improving confidence of the business community in the government's efforts to both contain the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy, according to the office.

New enterprises in the agriculture, forestry and fishery sector grew 24.4 percent, with the number in the industry and construction sector up 15.2 percent and services sector up 18.2 percent.

From January to April, around 19,300 enterprises, which had temporarily ceased operations due to different difficulties, resumed their activities, posting a year-to-year increase of 8 percent. Around 6,700 enterprises were dissolved, up 32.2 percent.

Last year, Vietnam saw around 134,900 enterprises established with total registered capital of over 2,235.6 trillion Vietnamese dong (97.2 billion U.S. dollars), down 2.3 percent in quantity and up 29.2 percent in capital against 2019.

