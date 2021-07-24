Vietnam Strengthens Anti-COVID Measures in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh Due to New Outbreaks

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The Vietnamese authorities have tightened the containment measures in the capital of Hanoi and in the economic center of Ho Chi Minh in order to slow down the spread of COVID-19, state-run VietNamNews reported Saturday.

The move was initiated to stamp out coronavirus outbreaks, and the corresponding directive was issued by the prime minister on Friday.

In Hanoi, the lockdown has been introduced for 15 days, which implies strict social distancing and a ban on all public transport except for special services. City dwellers may leave homes for necessary purposes only and are obligated to wear masks in public. Meetings are prohibited and non-essential businesses are closed.

The industries that must operate are to abide by anti-COVID requirements and control measures.

In Ho Chi Minh and southern provinces, people may go out only in emergency cases. Citizens should not congregate in groups and must eat individually even at home. The food is supplied to people by the local authorities. Masks are mandatory, and non-essential services are suspended. Those who break the social distancing rules will face a fine, the news agency said.

The Vietnamese Health Ministry reported some 4,000 new infections logged on Saturday. Over 80% of all COVID-19 cases in the country have been logged since May. The epicenter of the new wave is considered to be in the city of Ho Chi Minh.